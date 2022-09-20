Twitterati in splits over British TV channel for broadcasting 'The Emoji Movie' instead of the Queen's funeral

e-Paper Get App
The Emoji Movie is a 2017 animated comedy film produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Did you know? When most channels put on-screen the live footage from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, a British channel opted to go for the odds. Channel no 5 chose to air 'The Emoji Movie' instead of the royal lady's funeral.

While some appreciated the decision as a step to moving forward, others considered it a means of disrespect towards the Queen.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user suggested that both cases revolve around death, be it 'The Emoji Movie' or the Queen's funeral telecast. The tweet read, "To be fair both things are about death. Emoji movie is about the death of original ideas and the queen’s funeral, well that’s self-explanatory."

Check some reactions:

