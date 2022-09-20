Twitterati in splits over British TV channel for broadcasting 'The Emoji Movie' instead of the Queen's funeral

Did you know? When most channels put on-screen the live footage from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, a British channel opted to go for the odds. Channel no 5 chose to air 'The Emoji Movie' instead of the royal lady's funeral.

While some appreciated the decision as a step to moving forward, others considered it a means of disrespect towards the Queen.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user suggested that both cases revolve around death, be it 'The Emoji Movie' or the Queen's funeral telecast. The tweet read, "To be fair both things are about death. Emoji movie is about the death of original ideas and the queen’s funeral, well that’s self-explanatory."

Check some reactions:

Not sure why people are so surprised about Channel 5 broadcasting The Emoji movie on the day that the world was watching the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral live from Westminster Abbey.

Once Ben Frow, it’s director of programmes, commissioned 'Penguin A&E with Lorraine Kelly'. pic.twitter.com/jnsXbKNSBo — Marcio Delgado (@marcio_delgado) September 20, 2022

pretty cunty of channel 5 to show the emoji movie during the queen’s funeral ngl — bella ୨୧ (@BR4INANDHEART) September 20, 2022

Channel 5 should be ashamed of themselves for showing one of the worst movies ever made during the Queen’s funeral. Just makes me hate The Emoji Movie even more. — 🥨Typhoon2000🥨 (@Typhoon20002) September 20, 2022

I think the emoji movie is a 🤏🏽little🤏🏽 more important than the queen tbfh https://t.co/OH1UsMkwqr — Resident Joe Biden (@222daysthoughts) September 20, 2022

Aint no way channel 5 showed the Emoji Movie over the Queen's funeral LMAO https://t.co/Ez4gLAj3ei — Kronii Virus⏳ Stream Mafia (@Kronii_virus) September 19, 2022

To be fair both things are about death. Emoji movie is about the death of original ideas and the queen’s funeral, well that’s self-explanatory. — Han ♡𖤐 (@HanTheHippy) September 20, 2022

I can't believe I'm saying this but the emoji movie deserved to be aired idk the queen's funeral was probably worse anyway https://t.co/nqlGy9y2Qm — sal ♡ (@screwendeavor) September 20, 2022

channel 5 showing the emoji movie during the queen's funeral... not the heroes we wanted... but the heroes we deserve... — aimée ☆ JLI's pr manager (@sapphyreblayze) September 19, 2022

Really don’t understand the criticism of Channel 5 for showing The Emoji Movie, Stuart Little etc during the queen’s funeral.



What are kids of families who don’t have paid TV/streaming supposed to do otherwise, sit and watch white people in suits look overly sad for 6 hours? — Tom (@tdnightingale) September 18, 2022