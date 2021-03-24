Twitterati honours the oldest Indian paramilitary force Assam Rifles on its 186th Raising Day

Today marks the 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force of India. On March 24 every year, India celebrates and honours the Assam Rifles, who have served a number of roles in India's conflicts including both the World Wars. Today, India salutes their bravery and determination to serve Assam and its people.
On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the Assam Rifles via Twitter. He wrote, "Greetings to our brave Assam Rifles personnel and their families on 186th Raising Day. The Assam Rifles is the sentinels of the Northeast and India’s oldest paramilitary force with a rich history of valour and courage. We salute their devotion towards protecting our motherland."
Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh greeted the Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the occasion of the 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles. He wrote on Twitter, "Greetings to all Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the Raising Day. The Assam Rifles is India’s oldest paramilitary force which has been at the forefront of keeping India safe for nearly 19 decades. The courage and professionalism of this force are deeply appreciated."
Several other government officials and ministers took to Twitter to honour the Assam Rifles.
Have a look.
The 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles is viral today on Twitter as people are tweeting constantly to extend their greetings to the paramilitary forces.
Have a look.
