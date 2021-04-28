Twitterati gather to find help for 14-year-old orphaned due to COVID-19; win hearts

During the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus, India is perhaps witnessing its worst healthcare crisis. With a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and whatnot, it's a struggle to survive. However, as long as we try to help each other out, not all hope is lost.

Recently, in one such heart-warming incident on Twitter, Twitterati got together to help a child who lost their family to Covid-19.

Food & Travel writer Dipali Bhasin yesterday asked for leads on Twitter that can support the 14-year-old child. She wrote, "Please suggest what kind of institutional (or otherwise) support maybe available for a child (14years old) who has lost all their family to Covid. It's urgent. Location is Delhi. #Help #COVID19 #delhi."