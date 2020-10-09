Twitterati divided over PM Modi's claim on oxygen from wind turbines, #Turbine_Theory becomes top trend

As a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion on wind turbines went viral on Friday, courtsey Rahul Gandhi, a Twitter debate was ignited whether the proposal had any scientific basis. While the jury is still out on this, Twitter users started passing off judgments, with one side mocking the Prime Minister for his idea and another coming to his defence.

In an interaction with Vestas CEO Henrik Anderson, Prime Minister Modi suggested that wind turbines can be used to produce drinking water and separate oxygen from the air.

Sharing a video clip, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “The real danger to India isn’t that our PM doesn’t understand. It’s the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him.”

The Prime Minister spoke to Anderson on a host of issues related to the wind energy sector. In his interaction, Modi suggested that wind turbines can be used to produce drinking water by using moisture in the air. He also asked Vestas CEO of scientists can look into seprating oxygen from the air using the wind turbines.

The clip soon went viral with Twitterati latching on to it to mock or defend their respective side.

Here is how Twitter reacted: