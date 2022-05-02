e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Twitter user’s request to SRK goes viral

Twitter user’s request to SRK goes viral

A Twitter user composed a humorous tweet recalling the song Suraj Hua Maddham from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and wrote: “Dear Shah Rukh Khan, sooraj ko maddham karwado please.”

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:26 PM IST

Advertisement

Summer’s here. The temperature is rising. While people suffer from the heat, a Twitter user has sought assistance from none other than Shah Rukh Khan. While numerous memes on Twitter express dissatisfaction with the heat, one particularly amusing message has gone popular.

A Twitter user composed a humorous tweet recalling the song Suraj Hua Maddham from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and wrote: “Dear Shah Rukh Khan, sooraj ko maddham karwado please.” In her tweet, she also mentioned SRK.

The tweet quickly racked up over 7,000 likes and ignited a meme frenzy. While one remembered the lines and wrote, “lekin phir chand jalne lagega”, another added, '”Aur aasman pighalne lagega.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:26 PM IST