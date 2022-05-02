Twitter user’s request to SRK goes viral

Summer’s here. The temperature is rising. While people suffer from the heat, a Twitter user has sought assistance from none other than Shah Rukh Khan. While numerous memes on Twitter express dissatisfaction with the heat, one particularly amusing message has gone popular.

A Twitter user composed a humorous tweet recalling the song Suraj Hua Maddham from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and wrote: “Dear Shah Rukh Khan, sooraj ko maddham karwado please.” In her tweet, she also mentioned SRK.

The tweet quickly racked up over 7,000 likes and ignited a meme frenzy. While one remembered the lines and wrote, “lekin phir chand jalne lagega”, another added, '”Aur aasman pighalne lagega.”

Dear @iamsrk

sooraj ko madham karwardo please — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) April 28, 2022

Lekin phir Chaand jalne lagega — Vidya's Belan (@pundmentlyflawd) April 29, 2022

Aur Aasman Pighalne Lagega — Manish (@manish_shett_) April 29, 2022

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:26 PM IST