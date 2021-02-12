Twitter user's 'I am so marathi that___' tweet goes viral; netizens come up with hilarious answers

It is easy to change someone's look, but difficult to change someone's thinking and perspective. On the same line, it is difficult to take out the Marathi-ness from a Maharashtrian, and even more difficult for them to shake off their (Marathi!) habits. And, putting a spotlight on the best of all things Marathi is this Twitter thread by Terrible Marathi Tales, which will definitely make many Maharashtrians go 'Aiga,' 'Sahi', and other such adjectives!

A simple tweet by 'Terrible Marathi Tales' saying that 'I am so Marathi that ....' has got the attention of almost every Maharashtrian on Twitter. The internet didn’t take long to churn out some jokes giving the post a hilarious twist.