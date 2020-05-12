Twitter user says ‘Marathi guys are the hottest’, internet has a meltdown

It’s completely understandable how bored one can get amid the coronavirus lockdown. A twitter user shared a random tweet stating that ‘Marathi guys are the hottest’. However, the internet didn’t take long to churn out some memes giving the post a hilarious twist. Many even dragged Indian politician Ramdas Athawale for a sarcastic comeback on the same.
Here are some of the best reactions.
