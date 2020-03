Twitter user asks ‘cute’ Raghav Chadha if ‘she can take a bite’, check out his epic reply

One Twitter user wrote to Chadha: “You are looking so cute distributing food. Can I get a bite too…?’To this, the AAP MLA replied: “I am flattered but it’s best we maintain social distance and stay safe.”

On user wrote: “She didn’t want the bite of the food btw.” Another one wrote: “Haha disturbing food 😅..anyway, that's a super cool reply!!”

Chadha won the 2020 Delhi Election from Rajinder Nagar by over 20,000 votes, beating BJP’s Sardar RP Singh.

n FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Sunday.

The complaint was filed by advocate Prashant Patel.

The complaint comes a day after Chadha took to Twitter and alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was beating up migrants coming back from Delhi amid COVID-19 lockdown and was threatening them that they wouldn't be allowed to return. He even appealed the UP government to not increase the troubles of the poor migrants.

"According to sources, Yogi ji is getting migrants going from the national capital to Uttar Pradesh beaten up. He is asking them why they went to Delhi and that they will not be allowed to go to the national capital again. My appeal to UP government is not to do this and not to increase the problems in this difficult hour," he tweeted in Hindi.

Following this, Adityanath's media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar slammed Chadha for spreading the 'fake news' and promised that Uttar Pradesh government would take action.

"This is sheer false news, even during such an epidemic, his party is not deterred from playing dirty politics, how can the Aam Aadmi Party fall so low? The Uttar Pradesh government and the police will take specific action on this tweet," Kumar tweeted Subsequently, the AAP MLA deleted his tweet.