Twitter trends with wishes, memes on Promise Day 2022; check here

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. Today is Promise day, as love comes with a huge baggage of responsibilities, commitments and promises.

Love birds are taking to Twitter to express vows towards their partners, however, singles are celebrating the day in style by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging website.

Here's how people in love shared wishes:

Take a look at some memes, right here:

For others: I promise you, I'll stay with you forever ❣️



Meanwhile CS students:

#promiseday pic.twitter.com/yXoVQcsQkk — Karan Jha 🇮🇳 (@jhakaran007) February 11, 2022

i promise you i'll always available for you in difficult time ❣️#promiseday pic.twitter.com/NnW5aoOEec — 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐦 💫 (@mr_Satyam26k9) February 11, 2022

#PromiseDay2022 #promiseday



Boy:- Baby i Promise i'll be with you forever



Girl who is with him just to get gifts:- pic.twitter.com/TJJ2f42iCp — 𝐉𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 (@TheChadJatin) February 11, 2022

People committing to be with each other for lifetime on #promiseday

*le me in corner - pic.twitter.com/Ur1L5nPgs5 — Varad Muranjan (@sherlockk_3003) February 11, 2022

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:21 PM IST