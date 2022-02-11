Twitter trends with wishes, memes on Promise Day 2022; check here

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. Today is Promise day, as love comes with a huge baggage of responsibilities, commitments and promises.
Love birds are taking to Twitter to express vows towards their partners, however, singles are celebrating the day in style by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging website.
Here's how people in love shared wishes:
Happy Promise day Tazbus🍉❤ #SaiShi #MehndiHaiRachneWaali #promiseday pic.twitter.com/aCX96RUU8Q— Raghavpallavi_ (@Raghavpallavi3) February 11, 2022
Promise Day😍❤️#Beast #Thalapathy66 #Samantha #promiseday @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/PqD6ElMlxE— ᴹᴿ°᭄H͟a͟v͟o͟c͟ K͟a͟r͟t͟h͟i͟k͟ V͟f͟c͟ (@havockarthikvj0) February 11, 2022
Take a look at some memes, right here:
Boys on #promiseday 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/Pz95hrXADi— Indian Memes And Tweets 🇮🇳 (@DesiMemesTweets) February 11, 2022
For others: I promise you, I'll stay with you forever ❣️— Karan Jha 🇮🇳 (@jhakaran007) February 11, 2022
Meanwhile CS students:
#promiseday pic.twitter.com/yXoVQcsQkk
i promise you i'll always available for you in difficult time ❣️#promiseday pic.twitter.com/NnW5aoOEec— 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐦 💫 (@mr_Satyam26k9) February 11, 2022
#PromiseDay2022 #promiseday— 𝐉𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 (@TheChadJatin) February 11, 2022
Boy:- Baby i Promise i'll be with you forever
Girl who is with him just to get gifts:- pic.twitter.com/TJJ2f42iCp
People committing to be with each other for lifetime on #promiseday— Varad Muranjan (@sherlockk_3003) February 11, 2022
*le me in corner - pic.twitter.com/Ur1L5nPgs5
