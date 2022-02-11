e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

Twitter trends with wishes, memes on Promise Day 2022; check here

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. Today is Promise day, as love comes with a huge baggage of responsibilities, commitments and promises.

Love birds are taking to Twitter to express vows towards their partners, however, singles are celebrating the day in style by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging website.

Here's how people in love shared wishes:

Take a look at some memes, right here:

