e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Twitter trends with "Rs500" over THESE reasons; check here

Twitter trends with "Rs500" over THESE reasons; check here

This came soon after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced that COVID-19 masks will once again be required in public places and noncompliance would cost citizens Rs 500 fine.

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

Advertisement

If you were scrolling through the tweets on the micro-blogging platform, you might have come across several comments over "Rs500". The amount is now trending on Twitter.

This came soon after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced that COVID-19 masks will once again be required in public places and noncompliance would cost citizens Rs 500 fine.

However, the trend isn't just to do with the face mask restriction. The other reasons that have made "Rs500" hit the top trends of the social media networking site happens to be Yash's KGF Chapter 2 crossing Rs500 crore mark worldwide, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent revealation of her first salary being Rs500!

Take a look at the tweets, right here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

#Bulldozer, #JahagirpuriViolence trend on Twitter amidst communal clashes in Delhi #Bulldozer, #JahagirpuriViolence trend on Twitter amidst communal clashes in Delhi

ALSO READ

'Aana free, jaana free, agar pakde gaye toh khaana free', tweets Harsh Goenka on Patna's railway... 'Aana free, jaana free, agar pakde gaye toh khaana free', tweets Harsh Goenka on Patna's railway...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST