If you were scrolling through the tweets on the micro-blogging platform, you might have come across several comments over "Rs500". The amount is now trending on Twitter.
This came soon after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced that COVID-19 masks will once again be required in public places and noncompliance would cost citizens Rs 500 fine.
However, the trend isn't just to do with the face mask restriction. The other reasons that have made "Rs500" hit the top trends of the social media networking site happens to be Yash's KGF Chapter 2 crossing Rs500 crore mark worldwide, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent revealation of her first salary being Rs500!
Take a look at the tweets, right here:
#Delhi makes wearing masks mandatory again, Rs 500 fine for violators. #COVID19 #CovidIsNotOver #Covid_19 #DelhiRiots pic.twitter.com/lHiAD120c1— #GyaniBaba 💯🚩🔄🚩 (@ChoudharyChach1) April 20, 2022
