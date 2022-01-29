Twitter thinks artwork on Cristiano Ronaldo's T-shirt resembles Majnu Bhai's painting

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday received the Globe Soccer's Top Scorer of All Time award at Dubai Expo 2020.

The 36-year-old has scored a total of 801 goals during his career so far playing for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.

The footballer was greeted by his fans. He even interacted with them in a Q and A session.

During this, Ronaldo was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Meanwhile, many on Twitter joked that the artwork on Cristiano Ronaldo's T-shirt resembles the painting of Majnu Bhai from the 2007 Hindi movie 'Welcome'.

"Look like Ronaldo is a big fan of majnu bhai's painting," a Twitter user wrote. "Ronaldo is the only person who respects Majnu Bhai's artwork," wrote another user.

Check out the tweets below:

Recently, Ronaldo gave his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez the 'ultimate birthday present' -- her own laser show featuring her face on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

He reportedly spent 50,000 pounds to put the promotional facade on the iconic tower in the heart of Dubai.

The footballer also posted a 30-second video of the iconic tower with images and videos of his 28-year-old model girlfriend streaming on the skyscraper on Thursday night.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:53 PM IST