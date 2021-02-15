Twitteratti take a trip down memory lane, get nostalgic about their life 'At 21'

After the Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old climate activist in relation to the controversial farmers' protest toolkit, Twitter is abuzz with the news. On February 15, Delhi Police arrested Disha Ravi for editing the toolkit and sharing it online with international climate activist Greta Thunberg.
According to the Delhi Police, Disha disseminated the toolkit which is allegedly a Khalistani conspiracy to lead a war against India. They have accused Disha of being a key conspirator who is attempting to revive a Khalistani group.
After being arrested from her North Bengaluru residence, Disha was flown to Delhi by a late evening flight. A local court has remanded Disha to five days of custody.
Disha, however, has maintained that she has no links with the said group. She claims to have edited just two lines from the document in support of the protesting farmers.
Ever since the news broke out, Twitter has been flooded with opinions and takes on the subject. While some are condemning the activist, others are standing in solidarity with her.
Since the arrested activist is a young 21-year-old girl, Twitter users are reminiscing about their life at 21. Netizens have joined the trending "At 21" to share what they were doing in their life when they were 21 years old.
While some Twitter users are boasting about their achievements at the age of 21, others are revealing how they weren't so successful at 21. Some are also remembering and paying tributes to the brave martyrs in the Indian Army who laid down their lives to protect Indian territory and its citizens.
One user wrote about the protests they participated in at the age of 21. They wrote, "At 21, I was lost. But I thought I was a mature one. At 22, I spent an evening in jail because I was protesting against reservations in education. It was only by 28 or so, that I started figuring things out."
Another user shared the state of their career when they were 21-year-old. The tweet reads, "At 21, I completed my Engineering and joined Aditya Birla group as a Graduate Engineer Trainee."
Here are some other reactions about #At21
(With inputs from Shankar Raj)