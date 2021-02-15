Twitteratti take a trip down memory lane, get nostalgic about their life 'At 21'

After the Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old climate activist in relation to the controversial farmers' protest toolkit, Twitter is abuzz with the news. On February 15, Delhi Police arrested Disha Ravi for editing the toolkit and sharing it online with international climate activist Greta Thunberg.

According to the Delhi Police, Disha disseminated the toolkit which is allegedly a Khalistani conspiracy to lead a war against India. They have accused Disha of being a key conspirator who is attempting to revive a Khalistani group.

After being arrested from her North Bengaluru residence, Disha was flown to Delhi by a late evening flight. A local court has remanded Disha to five days of custody.