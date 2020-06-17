Twitter slams comedian who showed picture of Xi Jinping putting a knee to PM Modi's neck in George Floyd murder re-enactment

The Indian Army on Tuesday stated that 20 jawans, including officers, were killed in the clash with the PLA troops on Monday night. "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the statement read.

The clash at the border has escalated tensions between the nations, and amid such times, an Indian comedian shared a picture which showed Xi Jinping putting a knee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's neck in a re-enactment of the George Floyd death scene.

Seeing that picture, Twitter slammed the comedian as one user wrote: "This is low even for the usual shit levels of Indian comedy... Respect the Black Lives Matter movement at least if you can’t mourn the death of 20 Indian soldiers."