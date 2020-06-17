Twitter slams comedian who showed picture of Xi Jinping putting a knee to PM Modi's neck in George Floyd murder re-enactment

The Indian Army on Tuesday stated that 20 jawans, including officers, were killed in the clash with the PLA troops on Monday night. "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the statement read.
The clash at the border has escalated tensions between the nations, and amid such times, an Indian comedian shared a picture which showed Xi Jinping putting a knee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's neck in a re-enactment of the George Floyd death scene.
Seeing that picture, Twitter slammed the comedian as one user wrote: "This is low even for the usual shit levels of Indian comedy... Respect the Black Lives Matter movement at least if you can’t mourn the death of 20 Indian soldiers."
"तो इस आदमी को @AUThackeray और @PiyushGoyalOffc सहित कई ब्लूटिक हेंडल फॉलो करते है ! आदित्य तो चलो आइड्योललोजी बदल चुका है आप क्या कर रहे है @PiyushGoyal सर ? अपनो को छोड़कर सब लेफ्टिस्टो को सपोर्ट करो (So this handle is followed by people like Aditya Thackeray and Piyush Goyal. Aditya has anyway changed his ideology, but you Piyush Goyal sir? You would rather support leftists than your own people)," wrote another user.
Here are some more reactions:
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that the sacrifice of the jawans in the violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh will not be in vain.
He added that India wants peace, however, it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.
"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," ANI quoted PM Modi.
PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, also observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off.
