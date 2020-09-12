Twitter rolls out hilarious memes after Rhea names Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh to NCB on drug use

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is a popular actress in the south film industry, who made her mark in Bollywood with films like 'Aiyaary', 'De De Pyaar De', and 'Marjaavaan'.

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges, shared social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone hinting at use of banned drugs.

The NCB has even arrested several people in connection with the case, including Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Amidst the several controversies surrounding the case, Zee News has now come up with a video in which Sushant and Rhea, with few other people can be seen smoking.

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Friday denied bail to Rhea, her brother Showik and four others who are co-accused in the drugs case connected with late actor Sushant’s death.

The siblings’ advocate Satish Maneshide said that he will wait to see the court's order to decide on approaching the Bombay High Court to challenge it.

The NCB also called Showik an “active member of the drug syndicate” who used to manage drug procurement along with Sushant Singh and was “party to a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy”.

The agency said he had been booked under Sec 27A which is a non-bailable offence punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and that as per the provisions of the NDPS Act, to grant bail under for someone charged under this section, the court would need to have a prima-facie opinion that they are not guilty of the offences. Finally, the NCB said that if released on bail, Showik may tamper evidence and win witnesses by using his position in society and money power.

The court on Friday also rejected the bail pleas of the other co-accused in the case - Zaid Vilatra, Abdel Basit Parihar, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and house staff Dipesh Sawant.