Twitter outraged as PM Modi quote tweets praise for 'troll handle'; #TaimurKaJija trends briefly

Twitter can often be a hub of incoherent and unfortunately spelt hashtags. But it is not everyday that the Prime Minister of India is the reason behind a hashtag on Taimur. The hashtag "Taimur Ka Jija" trended on twitter for some time on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi quote-tweeted a handle to praise a video posted by it.

In case you're wondering, "Taimur Ka Jija" in the name of the Twitter profile. "Bahut badhiya,"the Prime Minister wrote in response to a video shared by the handle. This particular user is incidentally followed by the official handle of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Since then, a screengrab of Modi's remarks have been made the header image of the handle, and the user appears to be resharing many of the posts with the odd hashtag.