Twitter outraged as PM Modi quote tweets praise for 'troll handle'; #TaimurKaJija trends briefly

Twitter can often be a hub of incoherent and unfortunately spelt hashtags. But it is not everyday that the Prime Minister of India is the reason behind a hashtag on Taimur. The hashtag "Taimur Ka Jija" trended on twitter for some time on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi quote-tweeted a handle to praise a video posted by it.
In case you're wondering, "Taimur Ka Jija" in the name of the Twitter profile. "Bahut badhiya,"the Prime Minister wrote in response to a video shared by the handle. This particular user is incidentally followed by the official handle of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
Since then, a screengrab of Modi's remarks have been made the header image of the handle, and the user appears to be resharing many of the posts with the odd hashtag.
Now the user could have been talking about countless other people or Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur. But well, that seems unlikely. Twitter however has no such doubts, and people are convinced that this is a hashtag pertaining to four year old Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.
And while many appeared bewildered by the hashtag and others are busy turning it into a meme, several individuals tagged it as being "hate against a toddler". Many including Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi and the party's Jammu and Kashmir wing have also lashed out at Prime Minister Modi for "endorsing" such remarks.
While many people cited previous tweets from the handle to contend that it did not always make the most acceptable of remarks others dubbed it a "troll" handle. And while there were many who seemed to be of the opinion that calling the PM's post "trolling" was a high compliment, others vehemently disagreed.
Take a look at some of the comments:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)