Twitter nostalgic as #Orkut trends; share their first social media experience

Remember those old days when we were younger and hardly knew about social media? Probably we only knew about Orkut only after some adults mentioned it. And once we began using it, we were immediately hooked to it.

Now, we have Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms that dominate the social media world but a decade ago, it was just Orkut that introduced the "Netizens" to a brand new world.

And trust us, the joy of making new friends online back then was a different emotion altogether that today's kids will probably not relate to.

Let's not forget the struggle to talk to our friends on Orkut during times when having access to the internet and phone or a computer as a child was only a privilege. And hence, most of us would find ourselves in a cybercafe spending our meager savings to just log in to Orkut after our school and classes ended.

Now, Twitterati is all nostalgic about Orkut and probably are spending their weekend reminiscing their good old days. Well, netizens are now sharing their first experience on social media of how it all began for them and how they made new friends online. And soon #Orkut started trending on the micro-blogging site. Memes and jokes also started to pour in and well, this shows that even though Orkut is nowhere in the picture now, it is still in our hearts....and we still love it!!

Look at some of the memories Twitter went on to share;