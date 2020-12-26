Twitter marvels at 'development priorities' as Delhi civic body panel wants eateries to display whether meat is 'halal'

As India fights a pandemic and developmental issues abound, netizens are outraged with the the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation for issues they have chosen to address recently. The controversy is over the slaughter of animals using the 'jhatka' and 'halal' method. The standing committee of the SDMC contends that a vast majority of restaurants and shops in the area do not reveal how the animal in question was killed - something that the panel has deemed unacceptable.
"According to Hinduism and Sikhism, eating 'halal' meat is forbidden and against religion...Therefore, the committee resolves that this direction be given to restaurants and meat shops that it should be written mandatorily about the meat being sold and served by them that 'halal' or 'jhatka' meat is available here," the resolution passed by the panel says. This proposal now awaits a nod from the SDMC House.
In the meantime, Twitter appears to be rather peeved. While there are of course people on both sides of the debate, many are questioning why this has become a topic of debate in the first place. "Development became asymptomatic in our country because of this debate between halaal and jhatka," contended one user.
One user opined that the move is "not about customer choice and transparency but about polarisation and segregation". And while many do not seem to agree, those hailing the move are batting for both halal and jhatka meat - with each camp calling it a helpful move. "Vegetable is good," opined a third group of people.
Take a look at some of the other posts:
