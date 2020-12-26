Twitter marvels at 'development priorities' as Delhi civic body panel wants eateries to display whether meat is 'halal'

As India fights a pandemic and developmental issues abound, netizens are outraged with the the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation for issues they have chosen to address recently. The controversy is over the slaughter of animals using the 'jhatka' and 'halal' method. The standing committee of the SDMC contends that a vast majority of restaurants and shops in the area do not reveal how the animal in question was killed - something that the panel has deemed unacceptable.

"According to Hinduism and Sikhism, eating 'halal' meat is forbidden and against religion...Therefore, the committee resolves that this direction be given to restaurants and meat shops that it should be written mandatorily about the meat being sold and served by them that 'halal' or 'jhatka' meat is available here," the resolution passed by the panel says. This proposal now awaits a nod from the SDMC House.