Twitter lauds as India's Equestrian Fouaad Mirza qualifies for Eventing individual finals

India's Equestrian Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott have qualified for the Jumping Individual Finals got 8 point penalties and a score of 47.20 on Monday.

Of the 51 rider-horse pairs that remain, only the top 25 (including those tied for 25th place) made it to the Eventing final, where the second round of show jumping will decide the podium in the discipline at Tokyo 2020.



It is an encouraging finish for the rider and horse who are both making their Olympic debuts. This pair also won India two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.



Twitter hailed Mirza's performances and heaped praises for qualifying into the top 25 for Eventing finals. Actor Randeep Hooda, who himself is an Equestrian, wrote, "And .. In a first Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott qualify for the Individual Show Jumping in Equestrian Eventing .. a feat never accompanied by any Indian ever before .. a new chapter in the sport of horses begins for India on a world stage".



