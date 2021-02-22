Twitter is furious at this wedding cook spitting on Tandoori rotis; watch video

The Coronavirus pandemic made us lose out on a lot of things. With the lockdown held strictly, we were stuck in our houses.

While initially in 2020, we saw no weddings at all, in the latter half, weddings were allowed with limited attendance. We had to watch our friends and family getting married on Zoom.

When someone says the word 'Shaadi', what's the first thing that comes to your mind? We bet it's the food. We love shaadi ka khaana more than we love getting dressed up and getting selfies clicked.

In the past year, we have missed shaadi ka khaana a lot! While we can attend weddings now and consume all the wedding food, one still has to be cautious while consuming food from outside due to the pandemic.

In a recent shocking case at a wedding in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a man was caught spitting on the food that he was cooking.

A video has become viral where the man Naushad alias Sohail can be spitting on every Tandoori roti before putting them in the Tandoor. This disturbing incident happened at Aroma Gardens, Meerut.