Twitter hails Centre's decision to begin COVID -19 vaccination for kids aged 15-18

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening announced that the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3.

This comes after Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for kids aged between 12-18 years, said official sources.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022."

Earlier, Bharat Biotech had submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for COVAXIN (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) and has provided their positive recommendations, the vaccine maker had said.

Besides, the administration of booster dose for healthcare workers will begin from January 10, said PM Modi. Also, those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precautionary doses from January 10, he added.

Meanwhile, Twitter users hailed Centre's decision to begin COVID -19 vaccination for kids aged 15-18.

"Good decision. Thank you @narendramodi ji. Callibrated and phased rollout of 3rd (precaution) dose, first to high risk population. And begin 15-18 vaccination. Hope this will soon get extended further to other adults as well. And also extend eligible children's group to 12-18," a Twitter user wrote.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:37 PM IST