Twitter grossed out by India-Pakistan Peace Pizza, prefers 'nuclear war' instead

With Monday being commemorated as the International Day of Peace 2020, Pizza 4P's has come out with a unique concept. The well known company has created three fusion pizzas that are available for a limited time at their Hai Ba Trung outlet in Vietnam. The 'peace pizzas' that are, as their Instagram profile puts it, "comprised of a harmony of flavors of countries in conflict" have drawn a mixed bag of reactions on social media.
The idea here is that if ingredients from two countries can go perfectly together on a pizza, it just goes on to show that 'so can we on the planet'. To this end, people can now try out the India-Pakistan Pizza (Delhi Palak Paneer and Karachi Chapli Kebab), China-USA Pizza (Shanghai Chilli Shrimp and New York Buffalo Chicken) and the Israel-Palestine Pizza (Tel Aviv Za'atar Hummus and Ramallah Musakhan). As they mention in their social media posts introducing these new offerings, "100% of all proceeds from the sale of our Peace Pizzas will go to the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund".
Twitter however was not happy with this idea. While some appeared to be excited by the idea of fusion pizzas, others were rather horrified by the fact that Palak Paneer had been paired with kebabs. Several users also attempted to fact check the origin of the food items in question even as many found fault with the pairing of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.
While there were some appreciative comments, the pizzas also evoked rather strong feelings of dislike in others. "Let's go to war than have these god awful pizza combos," declared one user.
"I loved eating Pizza 4P's. But the India-Pakistan Peace Pizza here looks indigestible. a) Chapli Kebabs don't complement Palak Panner on a pizza. Instead pls try Chicken Tikka with Paneer b) also Chapli Kebabs are more so from Peshawar and not from Karachi," proclaimed another user.
Take a look at some of the other posts:
