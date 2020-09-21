Twitter grossed out by India-Pakistan Peace Pizza, prefers 'nuclear war' instead

With Monday being commemorated as the International Day of Peace 2020, Pizza 4P's has come out with a unique concept. The well known company has created three fusion pizzas that are available for a limited time at their Hai Ba Trung outlet in Vietnam. The 'peace pizzas' that are, as their Instagram profile puts it, "comprised of a harmony of flavors of countries in conflict" have drawn a mixed bag of reactions on social media.

The idea here is that if ingredients from two countries can go perfectly together on a pizza, it just goes on to show that 'so can we on the planet'. To this end, people can now try out the India-Pakistan Pizza (Delhi Palak Paneer and Karachi Chapli Kebab), China-USA Pizza (Shanghai Chilli Shrimp and New York Buffalo Chicken) and the Israel-Palestine Pizza (Tel Aviv Za'atar Hummus and Ramallah Musakhan). As they mention in their social media posts introducing these new offerings, "100% of all proceeds from the sale of our Peace Pizzas will go to the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund".