Twitter flooded with memes and jokes as Google Playstore pulls down Paytm

Google on Friday said it has removed Paytm app from the Play Store for violation of its policy on sport betting activities.

Paytm will not be available for download now but there will be no impact on existing users of the app.

"The app was blocked for violation of play policies - a clarification of our policy was released earlier today ahead of the IPL tournament," Google said in an e-mailed response on Friday.

Google also said that only the app availability on Play Store is impacted and there is no impact on users.

In a tweet, Paytm said Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates.

"It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal," it added.

"Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal," read the tweet that was re-shared by founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Paytm further said, "We continue to work with Google to restore our Android app. We assure all our users that their balances & linked accounts are 100% safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before."