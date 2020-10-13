Twitter calls out Chetan Bhagat's hypocrisy as writer blames audience for encouraging sensationalist media coverage

Writer and columnist Chetan Bhagat on Tuesday slammed the culture of sensationalisation of news. In an interview given to Mojo, the writer also blamed the audience for encouraging such content.

However, the comments made by Bhagat did not go well with several Twitterati and they called out the writer for his "hypocrisy."

One Twitter user commented, "Bizarre that Chetan Bhagat is suddenly being the voice of reason against sensationalist media (conveniently timed with the release of his new book). He was among the first to piggy back on the SSR sympathy. Remember his 'we're watching, don't be oversmart' threat to critics (sic)?"

This is the Twitter post the user mentioned. In July, ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara’s release, the writer had asked critics to not act over smart.