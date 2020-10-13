Twitter calls out Chetan Bhagat's hypocrisy as writer blames audience for encouraging sensationalist media coverage

Writer and columnist Chetan Bhagat on Tuesday slammed the culture of sensationalisation of news. In an interview given to Mojo, the writer also blamed the audience for encouraging such content.
However, the comments made by Bhagat did not go well with several Twitterati and they called out the writer for his "hypocrisy."
One Twitter user commented, "Bizarre that Chetan Bhagat is suddenly being the voice of reason against sensationalist media (conveniently timed with the release of his new book). He was among the first to piggy back on the SSR sympathy. Remember his 'we're watching, don't be oversmart' threat to critics (sic)?"
This is the Twitter post the user mentioned. In July, ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara’s release, the writer had asked critics to not act over smart.
"Aaah....he has been one of the biggest enablers. Cute of him now to talk like this (sic)," wrote another one.
Few netizens even said that it is not fair of him to "shift the blame on audience".
Check out the reactions here:
Lately Bhagat has become more vocal against the ruling government. In Sepetmber, the author urged the youth of the nation to put down their phones and ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government
Bhagat's criticism came after India's April-June quarter GDP contracted by a massive 23.9 percent year-on-year (YoY). This was the first GDP contraction in more than 40 years.
"The youth is busy in their phones, lost in their cheap 4G data packs, watching silly videos, playing video games, consuming porn and maybe fighting with people on social media all day. It’s all useless stuff,” Bhagat said and added that the youth needs to shut the phone and rise.
