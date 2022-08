Though destruction, people found it relatable and funny |

Twin Tower in Noida was taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar and was demolished in a few minutes, today. This was done after the Supreme Court orders as the building norms were violated by the builder in collusion with Noida authorities.

Kya matlab is Twin Tower ka bhi demolition hone waala hai ?🤔#TwintowersDemolition https://t.co/SbHANyFE2U — S. Vashishtha (@Siyaram_555_) August 28, 2022

Osama watching Twin Tower demolition from Hell pic.twitter.com/imTBhiNi3s — Omkar🇮🇳 (@omgs_tweets) August 28, 2022

Americans to Noida people on twin tower demolition: pic.twitter.com/2tYH42LzL0 — Dawa_daaru (@kaafinashedaar) August 28, 2022

More people watched twin tower demolition than Lal Singh Chaddha, Dobaaraa and Liger combined. 😅😅#TwinTowerDemolition @kamaalrkhan @TajinderBagga — Prashant Bansal❄️ (@prashant0172) August 28, 2022

Noida people who gave their terrace to journalists to capture the view of Twin Tower demolition — Apoorva Malviya (@ApoorvaMalviya4) August 28, 2022

Indian News Media watching Twin Tower Demolition be like pic.twitter.com/CPxjNa6PsF — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) August 28, 2022

just came from watching twin tower demolition on tv pic.twitter.com/gXbo7IUS9P — . (@koookulfi) August 28, 2022