TuYaheenHai: Fans welcome Shehnaaz Gill with open arms as she makes her return with a musical tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Big Boss star, Shehnaaz Gill took to social media on Thursday for the first time since the death of her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla. Fans are extremely happy to have Shehnaaz back and they have made this more than clear on Twitter!

Shehnaaz announced her new song, which will be released tomorrow on October 29, for the late actor as a "heartfelt tribute." A photo of her and Sidharth from their time on 'Bigg Boss 13' appears on the poster.

Sidharth passed away on September 2nd after suffering a heart attack. Sidharth and Shehnaaz garnered a large following during their time on Salman Khan's reality programme because of their beautiful chemistry and adorable moments.

Sharing a poster of her track titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai', Shehnaaz wrote, "Tu mera hai aur......" The text on the poster reads, "Tu Yaheen Hai...my heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Releasing tomorrow 12 pm."

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post to know more:

Overjoyed fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the actress's return, as they whole- heartedly extend their support to her.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Watch Video: Adam Levine reacts to fan grabbing him on stage during Maroon 5 performance

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:29 PM IST