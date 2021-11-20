Tusshar Kapoor turns 45: Fans take to Twitter to celebrate with birthday wishes

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor celebrates his 45th birthday today, on November 20.

Tusshar Kapoor began his acting career in 2001, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the film 'Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hain.' He is the son of legendary actor Jeetendra Kapoor and the brother of television czarina Ekta Kapoor. The movie was a smash hit, and he even won a Filmfare award for best debut.

In 2004, he directed 'Khakee,' which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn. It was met with widespread critical acclaim when it was released. The majority of the feedback was good, with compliments on the directing, performers, and storey. Tusshar has appeared in the comedies "Kya Kool Hain Hum" (2005) and "Golmaal" (2006). Both films were box office successes, propelling him into the spotlight.

As the actor turns 45, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 01:50 PM IST