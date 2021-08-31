'Turning tragedy into an utsav': Heavy criticism pours in for sound and light show at Jallianwala Bagh memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

During the event, Modi also digitally inaugurated the museum galleries at the memorial. The event also showcased the multiple development initiatives undertaken by the government to upgrade the complex.

As part of the inaugural event, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held and two-minute silence was observed in the memory of those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

A sound and light show was held to depict the events of the day of the massacre.

Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919, when British troops fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.

However, the news hasn't been welcomed by Indians. On Monday, criticism poured in for the renovation of the memorial as many complained that it erases the last traces of the place's history.

Now people are condemning the arrangement of a sound and light show where thousands were massacred, calling it 'insensitive'.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:32 PM IST