'Tumhara Baap Ka Train Hai?': Woman Abuses & Threatens Man For Spreading Legs On His Seat In Bihar; High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera

Woman Abuses & Threatens Man For Spreading Legs On His Seat In Bihar; VIDEO Viral | X

Mumbai: A video has surfaced on the internet in which a woman is seen abusing a man after a dispute over seating in a train in Bihar. The video was recorded by the man as the woman abused him in the crowded train and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman passenger is sitting near the legs of the man recording the video and she is asking him to remove his legs from the seat.

The exact location of the incident is not known, however, it is clear that the incident has occurred inside a train in Bihar. The woman can be seen in the video threatening the man as the train reaches Patna. The woman can be heard saying, "Tu Samajhta kya hai apne aap ko, tumhaara baap hai kya train" (What do you think of yourself, does the train belong to your father?). The man then replies, "Nahi toh kya aapke baap ka hai" (It belongs to your father?).

Warning: Abusive Language, Viewer's Discretion Advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The woman got furious and a heated argument erupted between them after which the woman abused the man and the man also abused her. They did not even care about the people present inside the train which seems to be crowded in the video. On asking about the ticket, the woman diverted the topic and told the man that "Why should I show you the ticket are you a TC?".

The woman then stands up in anger and abuses the man in a louder voice. The woman got even angrier while arguing and also attacked the passenger who was recording the video. The video ends as the phone falls to the ground.

The video has been shared on social media and it is being said that the seat belonged to the man and the woman came and sat on his seat. When the man asked her to move as he wanted to sleep, the woman got furious and made a scene. The high-voltage drama was recorded by the passenger himself and was shared on social media, saying, "Woman resorts to extreme abuse and threats against a man having proper ticket only because he spread his legs on his own seat & asked the woman to get up."

Social media users are reacting to the video and saying, "These smartphones are saving the life of men." Another user said, "During the daytime, passengers are not supposed to sleep. Abusive language isn't acceptable but everyone should follow rules too." Another user said, "People are not stopping them from doing all this just because they are enjoying this baseless fight."