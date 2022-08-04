e-Paper Get App

Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Nitin Gadkari, Vinod Tawde and others revere the Indian saint

From politicians to commoners, people expressed their reverence and remembrance on the birth anniversary of saint Tulsidas. Twitter took to trend #Goswami_Tulsidas and #गोस्वामी तुलसीदास .

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
article-image

Goswami Tulsidas is a renowned Hindu saint and a highly knowledgeable poet. Tulsidas is popular known for his work in the field of art and literature.

According to the Hindu Lunar calendar, the poet was born on Saptami (seventh day) of the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight of the moon) in the month of Shravana. This year, the Tulsidas Jayanti falls on August 4.

Check tweets:

article-image

