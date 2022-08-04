Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Nitin Gadkari, Vinod Tawde and others revere the Indian saint

Goswami Tulsidas is a renowned Hindu saint and a highly knowledgeable poet. Tulsidas is popular known for his work in the field of art and literature.

According to the Hindu Lunar calendar, the poet was born on Saptami (seventh day) of the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight of the moon) in the month of Shravana. This year, the Tulsidas Jayanti falls on August 4.

On this day, people expressed their reverence and remembrance on the birth anniversary of saint Tulsidas. Twitter took to trend #Goswami_Tulsidas and #गोस्वामी तुलसीदास .

महाकाव्य श्रीरामचरितमानस की रचना कर समूचे विश्व को भगवान श्रीराम के विचारों और आदर्शों से परिचित करने का महान कार्य करने वाले पूज्य महाकवि गोस्वामी तुलसीदास जी जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन।

तुलसीदास जी की प्रेरक और मार्गदर्शक रचनाओं के लिए समाज सदियों तक आपका ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/yVsnvpc2D3 — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) August 4, 2022

"तुलसी साथी विपत्ति के, विद्या विनय विवेक।

साहस सुकृति सुसत्यव्रत, राम भरोसे एक।।"



16वीं सदी के सर्वश्रेष्ठ कवियों में से एक, 'श्रीरामचरित मानस' के साथ-साथ हनुमान चालीसा, जानकी मंगल एवं अन्य कई ग्रंथों के अमर रचयिता महाकवि गोस्वामी तुलसीदास जी की जन्म जयंती पर कोटिशः नमन। pic.twitter.com/cgxLZn1ZHt — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 4, 2022

Saint Tulsidas, the Supreme devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, with his Ramacharitmanas, Hanuman Chalisa, and other works, spread a wave of devotion among the followers of Sanatan Dharma.



His divine words continue to lead us on the path of devotion and spirituality. pic.twitter.com/wKc14tBlx8 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 4, 2022

"दया धर्म का मूल है पाप मूल अभिमान, तुलसी दया न छोडिये जब तक घट में प्राण"



परम रामभक्त, महान कवि और श्रीरामचरितमानस के रचनाकार गोस्वामी तुलसीदास जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन्। pic.twitter.com/eMTBFHAAUO — Dr. Ramprit Paswan (@rppaswan) August 4, 2022

चित्रकूट के धाम पर भई संतन की भीर, तुलसी दास चंदन घिसें खैर देत रघुवीर।



मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्री राम के जीवनवृत “श्री रामचरितमानस” के रचनाकार गोस्वामी तुलसीदास जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन। pic.twitter.com/orsnXYfCv8 — Sanjay Bhatia (@bjpsanjaybhatia) August 4, 2022

Tributes to the author of 'Ramcharitmanas' Goswami Tulsidas ji on his Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/vcnabB8Rd0 — Vivek Rajwanshi (@Vivek_Rajwanshi) August 4, 2022