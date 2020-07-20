Truth behind 'made of cake' meme: Here's the viral video that started the trend

Would you ever be tempted to eat a footwear or a sanitizer bottle, a house plant or toilet paper roll? Well, you may want a bite of all of these after watching 'These Are All Cakes' video. There's a new meme trend called 'Made Of Cake' which is breaking the internet and leaving netizens baffled.
It all started when by Buzzfeed’s food site, Tasty, posted a video of realistic replica cakes that left people amazed. The hyper-realistic cakes masquerade as a pepperoni pizza, coconut, a bar of soap and more.
The video gave the internet 'trust issues' and left them believing that everything is made of cake. A user wrote, "This is why people have trust issues. They go to sit in a chair, and it's a cake. They hurt themselves pretty bad, so they grab their phone, and it's a cake. Then they call out to their friend for some help."
"At this moment... i don't even know what's real now," wrote another user.
Check out the best memes inspired by the video:
