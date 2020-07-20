Truth behind 'made of cake' meme: Here's the viral video that started the trend

Would you ever be tempted to eat a footwear or a sanitizer bottle, a house plant or toilet paper roll? Well, you may want a bite of all of these after watching 'These Are All Cakes' video. There's a new meme trend called 'Made Of Cake' which is breaking the internet and leaving netizens baffled.

It all started when by Buzzfeed’s food site, Tasty, posted a video of realistic replica cakes that left people amazed. The hyper-realistic cakes masquerade as a pepperoni pizza, coconut, a bar of soap and more.