TrumpBanned: Twitter erupts into memes and jokes as Donald Trump's account gets permanently suspended

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump found himself cut off even further from social media access. After restoring his account briefly, Twitter has now permanently suspended the President's personal handle. And his attempts to tweet out his outrage from alternative accounts have also not gone well. The Team Trump handle was promptly suspended too, while identical posts on the US President's official handle were deleted.

And while some are rather outraged about the situation, countless others are rejoicing at the sequence of events. And as it now the custom for every iconic moment, the rather unprecedented sanctions against one of the most powerful leaders on earth has brought in a slew of memes and jokes.

As #TrumpBanned continues to trend on Twitter, many of the President's supporters are also undertaking a switch to a new platform. However, thus far, Donald Trump does not seem to be strong presence on Parler.