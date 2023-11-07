 Trending News: Xavier Uncle's Recent Post About 'Gum' Is Making People Nostalgic
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTrending News: Xavier Uncle's Recent Post About 'Gum' Is Making People Nostalgic

Trending News: Xavier Uncle's Recent Post About 'Gum' Is Making People Nostalgic

The post showed an image of a gum container which most people used in the past years

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
article-image

There are several memes and jokes about why adulting is hard in comparison with one's childhood. Don't you agree that being a child was much easier and fun-filled? On this note, internet sensation Xavier Uncle shared a post and played around the term 'Gum.' Check post

More about the post

The post showed an image of a gum container which most people used in the past years. If one looked at the word meaning sadness in Hindi, instead of it referring to an adhesive in English, it hinted how less stressful life was during childhood. "Days when the only gum we had in our life is this," he captioned the post.

Xavier Uncle's 'gum' post goes viral

Xavier Uncle who originally posted the image two years ago reshared it this November. It went viral and caught the attention of X users. People reacted to the post and expressed their nostalgia. They remember the days when they used the mentioned glue. Some even reflected on using glue alternatives such as rice. "Legends like I used rice," said a user. "Gum has never left us, just changed form and stayed as gum," another added.

Check reactions

Read Also
2016 Demonetisation: 5 Funny Memes To Mark The 7th Anniversary of The Historic Note Ban In India
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trending News: Xavier Uncle's Recent Post About 'Gum' Is Making People Nostalgic

Trending News: Xavier Uncle's Recent Post About 'Gum' Is Making People Nostalgic

2016 Demonetisation: 5 Funny Memes To Mark The 7th Anniversary of The Historic Note Ban In India

2016 Demonetisation: 5 Funny Memes To Mark The 7th Anniversary of The Historic Note Ban In India

WATCH: Dancing Dadi Enjoys Viral Song 'Khalasi' In Recent Dance Reel

WATCH: Dancing Dadi Enjoys Viral Song 'Khalasi' In Recent Dance Reel

Viral Video: Intoxicated UP Man 'Plays' With Snake Pretending To Be Lord Shiva, Gets Bitten & Dies...

Viral Video: Intoxicated UP Man 'Plays' With Snake Pretending To Be Lord Shiva, Gets Bitten & Dies...

'Yuck, This Is Gross': Video Showing How Bhelpuri's Murmura Is Made Gives Foodies Goosebumps;...

'Yuck, This Is Gross': Video Showing How Bhelpuri's Murmura Is Made Gives Foodies Goosebumps;...