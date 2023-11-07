Trending News: Xavier Uncle's Recent Post About 'Gum' Is Making People Nostalgic

There are several memes and jokes about why adulting is hard in comparison with one's childhood. Don't you agree that being a child was much easier and fun-filled? On this note, internet sensation Xavier Uncle shared a post and played around the term 'Gum.' Check post

Days when the only gum we had in our life is this. pic.twitter.com/CvYP32QVGC — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) July 2, 2021

More about the post

The post showed an image of a gum container which most people used in the past years. If one looked at the word meaning sadness in Hindi, instead of it referring to an adhesive in English, it hinted how less stressful life was during childhood. "Days when the only gum we had in our life is this," he captioned the post.

Xavier Uncle's 'gum' post goes viral

Xavier Uncle who originally posted the image two years ago reshared it this November. It went viral and caught the attention of X users. People reacted to the post and expressed their nostalgia. They remember the days when they used the mentioned glue. Some even reflected on using glue alternatives such as rice. "Legends like I used rice," said a user. "Gum has never left us, just changed form and stayed as gum," another added.

Check reactions

Golden days with full of joy 🥲 https://t.co/xfwBP0uX4c — Kishor Malviya (@kmalvii_) November 7, 2023

Gum has never left us, just changed form and stayed as gum https://t.co/LeXRDvlArU — Nilesh Mishra (@skodoskxx) July 3, 2021

Read Also 2016 Demonetisation: 5 Funny Memes To Mark The 7th Anniversary of The Historic Note Ban In India

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)