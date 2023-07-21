Trending News: Woman Goes Viral For Having Wheelchair Similar To Barbie's |

With the Barbie movie out in theatres, here's a tweet that is gaining the attention of all Barbie fans. A woman was seen having a wheelchair similar to that of a Barbie, and her tweets have gone viral. Katie Pennick took to Twitter to share images of her wheelchair and of Barbie's online and show netizens how similar they were. And, the internet is just loving it!

In a series of tweets highlighting the features of wheelchairs, she explained to people on social media site how the two transport equipment were quite similar. The thread was captioned to read: "Barbie’s wheelchair vs my actual wheelchair: a critical comparison." Katie believed it to be her best thread on Twitter ever posted. Netizens were impressed with it as well and found it "super-informative."

So, it started with the overall look and got detailed later. Barbie and Katie were seated to pose for the camera in the first case of comparison, followed by the images of just the wheelchairs without anyone seated on it.

It went on and on... From the wheels to the mud guards, Katie took to feature every little thing about the wheelchairs. "BARBIE HAS NO MUD GUARDS?? literally anything coming up on her tyres are going straight on her clothes (sic)," the woman gone viral tweeted while talking a little about the advantage she has in her wheelchair.

"Barb's wheelchair is pretty cool but I'm with mine," she concludes with a video of her enjoying some dance moves on her 'cool' wheelchair. WATCH VIDEO

