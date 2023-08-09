 Trending News: Reporter Wears Funky 'Candy Crush' Dress On NYC Subway
Trending News: Reporter Wears Funky 'Candy Crush' Dress On NYC Subway

Trending News: Reporter Wears Funky 'Candy Crush' Dress On NYC Subway

Images showed how she didn't actually need a seat and could casually sit on the floor with her multi-purpose clothing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Trending News: Reporter Wears Funky 'Candy Crush' Dress On NYC Subway

You might have played the popular game Candy Crush while travelling in a bus or a train, however, did you ever come across someone wearing those colourful candies on themselves? It might sound bizarre, but is true. Designer Christian Cowan recently launched 'Candy Crush' beanbag dress and the creation was given a try by a reporter who flaunted the funky wear on the streets of NYC and its subway.

Identified as New York Post reporter Taylor Knight pulled up the wearable beanbag to take a stroll in New York City and grab the attention of passersby. Images from the incident surfaced online and went viral. It showed how Taylor didn't actually need a seat and could casually sit on the floor with her multi-purpose clothing.

article-image

