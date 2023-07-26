 Trending News: Apple Shoes From The 90s Are Now On Sale; You Can't Really Guess The Price
A pair of trainers made in the mid-1990s exclusively for Apple staff is up for auction at Sotheby's, one of the portals for auctions and brokerages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Apple Inc, which is now a leading brand in the technology business once created trainers (shoes) for its employees. And now that the footwear isn't much in the buzz, they are selling it but still for a heavy price. A pair of trainers made in the mid-1990s exclusively for Apple staff is up for auction at Sotheby's, one of the portals for auctions and brokerages.

Can you guess the auction price? The pair of rare Apple trainers are being sold for 50, 000 USD (Approx. 41 Lakh INR).

The footwear happens to be Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers for US Size 10.5.

"Featuring a predominately white upper, the old school rainbow Apple logo — on both the tongue and lateral quarter — is a standout detail. Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market," the description of the product reads on the website.

