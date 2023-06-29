Tragic! Calf Gets Electrocuted in Noida’s Sector 3; Chilling Visual Surfaces | Twitter

A calf that was casually roaming on Noida streets suddenly collapsed to death. The tragic incident was a case of electrocution reported from Sector 3 of the region and it took place due to the alleged negligence of Noida Power Company Limited this monsoon. The animal had walked into a waterlogged roadside that was under the influence of a damaged electricity wire, leading to power running into the water and resulting in the mishap.

CCTV Video goes viral

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera placed nearby. The heartbreaking footage has now surfaced online as animal activists expressed grief over the matter. (Warning: Graphic content)

Gau Rakshas demand police action

It was learned that the Gau Raksha Dal demanded the post-mortem of the calf and an FIR to be registered on an immediate basis to take cognisance of the matter. They questioned the negligence of the NPCL authorities in the region and looked forward to necessary action being taken against them.

