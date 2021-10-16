e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Elections for Congress president to be held by next September, say party sources
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:27 PM IST

'Traditional day at TCS': IPL 2021 commentators’ colourful Kurta-Pyjamas at the final in Dubai sparks meme-fest on Twitter

Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fourth champion's trophy in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2021, on Friday. Another element that stuck out among the intense action and celebrations was the presence of IPL commentators dressed in traditional Indian clothing. These commentators, from Sunil Gavaskar to Matthew Hayden, were dressed in colourful kurta-pyjamas, and their attire sparked a hilarious meme-fest.

Faf du Plessis' 86 and a combined bowling effort highlighted by Shardul Thakur's three-fer guided CSK to their fourth IPL victory. CSK got off to a good start, scoring 50 runs in the opening six overs thanks to openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. Sunil Narine gave KKR the much-needed breakthrough when he dismissed Gaikwad (32) in the ninth over, breaking the 61-run opening stand.

Faf du Plessis continued on his way, reaching his half-century in the 11th over of the innings, with CSK on 97/1. Robin Uthappa hit 31 off 15 balls, a great foil for Faf du Plessis, and the pair put on 63 runs for the second wicket.

With CSK grabbing most of the limelight, have a look at what has stolen quite a bit of attention and how netizens have managed to pave the way for a meme-fest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Netizens in shock as Avi Barot, Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter, dies of heart attack at 29

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal