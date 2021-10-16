'Traditional day at TCS': IPL 2021 commentators’ colourful Kurta-Pyjamas at the final in Dubai sparks meme-fest on Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fourth champion's trophy in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2021, on Friday. Another element that stuck out among the intense action and celebrations was the presence of IPL commentators dressed in traditional Indian clothing. These commentators, from Sunil Gavaskar to Matthew Hayden, were dressed in colourful kurta-pyjamas, and their attire sparked a hilarious meme-fest.

Faf du Plessis' 86 and a combined bowling effort highlighted by Shardul Thakur's three-fer guided CSK to their fourth IPL victory. CSK got off to a good start, scoring 50 runs in the opening six overs thanks to openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. Sunil Narine gave KKR the much-needed breakthrough when he dismissed Gaikwad (32) in the ninth over, breaking the 61-run opening stand.

Faf du Plessis continued on his way, reaching his half-century in the 11th over of the innings, with CSK on 97/1. Robin Uthappa hit 31 off 15 balls, a great foil for Faf du Plessis, and the pair put on 63 runs for the second wicket.

With CSK grabbing most of the limelight, have a look at what has stolen quite a bit of attention and how netizens have managed to pave the way for a meme-fest.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:27 PM IST