TorontoWillBeKhalistan: Amid farmer protests, netizens lash out at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

India is not very happy with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The western leader had recently irked many with his comments on the ongoing farmer protests in and around the national capital. Stressing on the "importance of dialogue" during an online address, Trudeau had said that the country would always be there to "defend the right of peaceful protest".
While the MEA had reacted sharply to his comments, the politician was not daunted. "We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.
Days later, asked about Indo-Canada ties and whether they had been affected by his recent remarks, Trudeau reiterated that the western country would always "stand up for human rights".
Trudeau's comments have not gone down well with many in India. Branding it as external interference, people have not lost out on opportunities to hit out at the Canadian leader in the days since then. The latest to join this list, with an unusual hashtag is BJP leader Tajinder Bagga.
"#TorontoWillBeKhalistan pls support @JustinTrudeau Bro. Pls everyone tweet with this hashtag and request @JustinTrudeau to support our demand," he tweeted on Tuesday even as farm groups, political parties and others observed a Bharat Bandh to support the protesting farmers in and around Delhi.
Bagga is not alone. While this is not exactly a logical trend, it has been picked up by thousands of people thus far. At the time of this article being written, the hashtag 'TorontoWillBeKhalistan' has been used more than 13,000 times and it continues to trend on Twitter.
"Dear @JustinTrudeau Canada is 3 time bigger than India in landmass and your population is just 4% of Indian Population. Therefore, I request you to grant land for Khalistan in Canada. Who all support this demand must RT," urged one user.
