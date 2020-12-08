TorontoWillBeKhalistan: Amid farmer protests, netizens lash out at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

India is not very happy with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The western leader had recently irked many with his comments on the ongoing farmer protests in and around the national capital. Stressing on the "importance of dialogue" during an online address, Trudeau had said that the country would always be there to "defend the right of peaceful protest".

While the MEA had reacted sharply to his comments, the politician was not daunted. "We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

Days later, asked about Indo-Canada ties and whether they had been affected by his recent remarks, Trudeau reiterated that the western country would always "stand up for human rights".