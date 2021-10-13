Top JeM Commander Sham Sofi killed in encounter in J-K's Awantipora; netizens hail security forces

Top terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in the Tral area of Awantipora, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said an encounter broke out after the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorist has been identified as Sham Sofi who was a top JeM commander.

"Top JeM Commander #terrorist Sham Sofi killed in Tral #Encounter," the IGP said on Kashmir Zone Police's Twitter handle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The news has gone viral earning a lot of praise for the Indian Army especially in the light of the recent civilian killings in the valley.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ NIA arrests 4 people in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 04:49 PM IST