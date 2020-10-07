'Too little justice': Twitter reacts to Rhea Chakraborty finally getting bail

The Bombay High Court Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput's aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case.

The court also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother was arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its drugs probe related to the case of Rajput's death.

The other accused were also arrested by the NCB during the course of its probe into the case.

The HC, while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty and two others, directed them to deposit their passports with the NCB and not to leave the country without permission of the special NDPS court.

The HC also directed Rhea to visit the nearest police station for the first 10 days after she gets out of jail.

It directed her not to leave Mumbai without the NCB's permission and to not tamper with evidence while out on bail.

Meanwhile, netizens are having a field day on Twitter, with many mocking news channels and the media for its “witch-hunt” and vilification of the actress.

On the other hand, there were those who churned out hilarious puns after the news made waves on social media.

Here are some reactions on the microblogging site.