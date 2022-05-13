Too hot to handle? Harsh Goenka tweets about increasing temperature

Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and shared a picture of bread in the drain cover of a road. The pieces of bread were toasted perfectly! He captioned the post, "So hot all over! Scenes seen in the street…."

Netizens reacted to this by sharing similar images, some invited him to Bengaluru and Guwahati where reportedly, Bengaluru's temperature is lower than Shimla and rains have been pouring in Guwahati. While others commented hilarious things.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Sir ji Gas Diesel Petrol mehanga ho gaya...



gaadi bekar khadi hai, Solar Power ka istemal karte hain 😜 pic.twitter.com/PqE1GzBdJM — Rani Padma (@RaniPadmaK) May 13, 2022

Sir, sending some rain pic.twitter.com/prtcivmxyN — वि j य | വിജയ് (@vijayrnair) May 13, 2022

Yup Delhi is burning — AK47 (@NoFilterAnjali) May 13, 2022

Jal raha hai....i just came back from work and steering nahi pakadi ja rahi thi 😭😭 — shashwat prakash (@shashwat0504) May 13, 2022

It's pretty hot in Delhi @hvgoenka Sir. We are just getting roasted when out in Sun 🌞. — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) May 13, 2022

Habibi come to Bangalore hear its around 24c — mahendra pujari (@mahendra_pujari) May 13, 2022

Hilariously sad — MetaSigma (@metasigma_tx) May 13, 2022

Sir ; come to Guwahati; it’s currently Venice !! U can enjoy your toast boating on city roads !! 😜 pic.twitter.com/FxBGWC8YJ8 — Skj@ghy (@Sanjiv_asm) May 13, 2022

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:13 PM IST