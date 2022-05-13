Too hot to handle? Harsh Goenka tweets about increasing temperature

e-Paper Get App
Friday, May 13, 2022

Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and shared a picture of bread in the drain cover of a road. The pieces of bread were toasted perfectly! He captioned the post, "So hot all over! Scenes seen in the street…."

Netizens reacted to this by sharing similar images, some invited him to Bengaluru and Guwahati where reportedly, Bengaluru's temperature is lower than Shimla and rains have been pouring in Guwahati. While others commented hilarious things.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

