Tomato Price Hike: Days After SP Leader Deployed Bouncers In Varanasi, Another Incident Surfaces From Telangana

Days after a video from Varanasi went viral on the internet claiming that bouncers were deployed at a vegetable market to protect tomato produce from theft due to its high price, a similar incident was reported from Telangana. While the prior was staged by a Samajwadi Party leader and vegetable vendor Ajay Fauji, details about the recent video are yet unclear. However, a journalist tweeted that the visuals came from the protest organised by Telangana Youth Congress in Hyderabad where bouncers were hired.

In the video, youths were seen wearing the face masks of BJP leaders such as PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, and Smriti Zubin Irani, among others during a public demonstration held at Hyderabad. They were identified as Congress supporters who took to the streets to criticise the BJP-led central government with placards that read: "Ache Din," "Rising inflation - Mehengai," "ED, CBI, IT Dept", and so on... The video from the incident has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

On Tuesday, the Telangana Youth Congress released a video on Twitter from the protest organised against rising inflation. "This @BJP4India Govt has destroyed families with low to medium income. An average citizen is struggling today to make ends meet with prices of vegetables like tomato rising upto Rs 150/- per kg, Green Chilli Rs 200/- per kg. This Govt will be taught a lesson in 2024," they said.

Similar incident

Earlier this month, a staged video showing SP leader Ajay Fauji posing with bouncers in Varanasi to prevent a ruckus at the market while purchasing tomatoes surfaced. The video was shot amidst the increase in tomato prices where Fauji was learned to have bought tomatoes worth ₹500 and started selling them in the presence of bouncers as a mark of protest.