Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya brings silver for India; netizens call him 'a legend'

Ravi Dahiya on Thursday became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev here.

There were expectations that the 23-year Dahiya would become India's youngest Olympic champion but the Russian defended well to win comfortably.

Dahiya had lost to Uguev at the 2019 World Championship also.

The wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana had outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4) in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, he erased a massive 2-9 deficit to pin Nurislam Sanayev.