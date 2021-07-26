Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who is Leticia Bufoni? Why are Twitterati falling in love with her?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is in full swing as some of the best athletes across the globe continue to compete with each other. The sports have kept the entire world hooked. Social media has been buzzing nonstop with updates of Olympics events.
However, it's not only sports that has Twitterati hooked. It seems that irrespective of nationality people are falling in love with this one athlete.
Brazil's skateboarder Leticia Bufoni is all over the internet making people fall head over heels for her.
As per the athlete's official website, "At 28 years old, Olympian Leticia Bufoni is a six time X Games Gold Medalist and SLS Super Crown champion. She continues to be one of the most dominant female skateboarders in the world."
Bufoni's talent, determination, as well as her conduct, has attracted a lot of people from all over the globe who are now dissing athletes from their own country to support Bufoni.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.
