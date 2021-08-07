Tokyo Games: Twitterati share their favourite moment from 2020 Olympics

With only two days left for 2020 Tokyo Olympics to get over, the world witnessed stellar performances by athletes from all over the world. From Mirabai Chanu winning first medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics to Britain's Tom Daley knitting at the games.

One of the highlights from the games was USA's Simone Biles withdrew from the women's all-around final, the team final, from the Olympic event finals in the vault and uneven bars to focus on her mental health Biles has spoken with remarkable candour about her decision saying she needed to consider both her mental and physical well-being as she dealt with the "twisties" incidents of disorientation during some of her gravity-defying skills.



Twitterati shared their favourite and iconic moments from 2020 Olympics.

Have a look: