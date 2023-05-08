 Toddler motivating his mother to go to office; cute video goes viral
The video has over 7 million views

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Toddler motivating his mother to go to office; cute video goes viral | screengrab- Instagram

Feeling Monday Blues? If you can’t get over your weekend hangover and get to the office, you will relate to this cute viral video. It is of a little boy motivating his mother to go to the office who is incessantly sulking about it. The video is just too cute to miss. It was shared on the Instagram account dedicated to little Yuvansh Bhardwaj. The video has over 7 million views.

In the video, the little boy can be seen consoling his mother who was sulking about going to the office every day. “Mujhe office nahi jana,” the mother sulks. The little boy says “Chup ho jao chup. Office toh jaana hi padta hai.”

Netizens simply loved the video and the comments sections is filled with a few adorable reactions.

See some of the reactions of the Instagram users below:

