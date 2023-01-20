'Toadzilla': World's largest toad weighing 2.7 kg found in Australia; check pictures & VIDEO

'Toadzilla': World's largest toad weighing 2.7 kg found in Australia; euthanised by rangers | Twitter (@QldEnvironment)

World's largest monster cane toad weighing 2.7 kgs was found by rangers in Conway national park in Queensland, Australia on January 12. The giant toad was named "Toadzilla". Authorities have euthanised Toadzilla due to the damage they cause to the environment. It is said to be an invasive specie that poses a threat to Australia's ecosystem.

The largest toad recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1991 weighed 2.65 kg. A Swedish pet owner holds the record.

Rangers were conducting track work in the Conway National Park, near Airlie Beach, when they stumbled upon the monster cane toad. The picture of the animal is going viral on social media.

As per abc.net report, Ranger Kylee Gray stumbled upon Toadzilla and was shocked to see its size. The 2.7-kilogram toad measured over 25 cm in length.

"A cane toad that size will eat anything it can fit into its mouth, and that includes insects, reptiles, and small mammals," Gray said.

Considering the fact that female cane toads grow bigger than males, the ranger said she believes that Toadzilla was female. The poisonous pest was euthanised and sent to Queensland Museum in Brisbane.

