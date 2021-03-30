To the land of Kings: Twitterati celebrate #RajasthanDiwas2021

Every year on March 30, India celebrates 'Rajasthan Diwas' honouring the colourful land and legacy of Rajasthan. On this day, we celebrate the rich culture and the strong valour of the Rajasthani people.

Also known as the Foundation Day of Rajasthan, on 30 March 1949, the princely states of Jodhpur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner merged to form the 'Greater Rajasthan Union'. Formerly known as "Rajputana", the state consisting of 22 former princely states was named "Rajasthan" which literally means "place of kings".

On the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas, the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Tourism made a tweet greeting the people of Rajasthan. The tweet reads, "With a glorious history full of bravery and grandeur, every step on Rajasthan’s soil fills us with pride and wonder. Wishing you all a very happy Rajasthan Diwas."