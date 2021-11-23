'TMC is hiring more people than Infosys': Twitter reacts after former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins Mamata Banerjee's party

Former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the national capital on Tuesday.

Verma, who served as an Indian Foreign Service Officer, had been the national general secretary of Janata Dal (United).

The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi. She is slated to be in the national capital till November 25.

Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kirti Azad is also likely to join the TMC. Also, former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar, who was a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, is also likely to join Mamata Banerjee's party.

Earlier this year, Congress leader from Assam Sushmita Dev and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had joined TMC. Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Yashwant Sinha had also joined TMC last March.

After Pavan Varma joined Mamata Banerjee's party, a Twitter user said: "TMC is hiring more people than Infosys." "Looks like TMC’s HR department is the most overworked these days," wrote another Twitter user said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 04:54 PM IST