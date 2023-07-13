 Tiger Roams Close To Farm Worker On Paddy Field, UP Farmer Records Chilling Video (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTiger Roams Close To Farm Worker On Paddy Field, UP Farmer Records Chilling Video (WATCH)

Tiger Roams Close To Farm Worker On Paddy Field, UP Farmer Records Chilling Video (WATCH)

The video has gone viral on Twitter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Tiger Roams Close To Farm Worker On Paddy Field, UP Farmer Records Chilling Video (WATCH) |

While there have been instances of wildlife eating away produce, destroying them, or attacking animals and workers on the field, here's a video shot by a farmer which captures a tiger's movement in a paddy field in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. It can be seen that the tiger walked across the field close just a few steps apart from humans at work.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Watch: 2 tiger cubs cutely play at Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram, video...
article-image

In the video that has gone viral after being shared on Twitter, we can see a tiger roaming in a paddy field amidst workers doing their job. However, as far as the short clip is concerned, the animal doesn't harm anyone while taking a stroll there.

It was learned that when a farmer from the neighbouring land spotted the tiger's presence, he took to pause plowing and record the incident on camera.

Since being tweeted a travel enthusiast named Raj Lakhani, the footage attracted over 17K views on the microblogging site. Many reacted to the footage and praised the tiger's "majestic walk." Some even recalled that the animal is a vahana of goddess Durga and suggested that She is blessing the farm with her presence there: "Matarani ka vahan hai ji."

Check replies

Read Also
WATCH: Angry tiger 'roars', charges tourists who went on a safari ride in Jim Corbett; video goes...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Floods: Videos & Memes Surface On Twitter After Yamuna River Overflows Into Streets Of...

Delhi Floods: Videos & Memes Surface On Twitter After Yamuna River Overflows Into Streets Of...

Popular Influencer & LGBTQ Advocate Ryuchell Found Dead At Agent's Office In Japan

Popular Influencer & LGBTQ Advocate Ryuchell Found Dead At Agent's Office In Japan

Tiger Roams Close To Farm Worker On Paddy Field, UP Farmer Records Chilling Video (WATCH)

Tiger Roams Close To Farm Worker On Paddy Field, UP Farmer Records Chilling Video (WATCH)

WATCH: Rail Workers Rescue Dog Stuck Between Train Tracks Seconds Before Mumbai Local's Arrival;...

WATCH: Rail Workers Rescue Dog Stuck Between Train Tracks Seconds Before Mumbai Local's Arrival;...

WATCH | Allahabad University Students Get Into Scuffle With Teachers

WATCH | Allahabad University Students Get Into Scuffle With Teachers