Tiger Roams Close To Farm Worker On Paddy Field, UP Farmer Records Chilling Video (WATCH)

While there have been instances of wildlife eating away produce, destroying them, or attacking animals and workers on the field, here's a video shot by a farmer which captures a tiger's movement in a paddy field in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. It can be seen that the tiger walked across the field close just a few steps apart from humans at work.

WATCH VIDEO

This is Pilibhit, UP

A tiger roaming in the field & in the background farmer plowing the field.

Video shot by another farmer. pic.twitter.com/LXjOv1HVho — Raj Lakhani (@captrajlakhani) July 12, 2023

In the video that has gone viral after being shared on Twitter, we can see a tiger roaming in a paddy field amidst workers doing their job. However, as far as the short clip is concerned, the animal doesn't harm anyone while taking a stroll there.

It was learned that when a farmer from the neighbouring land spotted the tiger's presence, he took to pause plowing and record the incident on camera.

Since being tweeted a travel enthusiast named Raj Lakhani, the footage attracted over 17K views on the microblogging site. Many reacted to the footage and praised the tiger's "majestic walk." Some even recalled that the animal is a vahana of goddess Durga and suggested that She is blessing the farm with her presence there: "Matarani ka vahan hai ji."

